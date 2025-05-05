Scene in Lynnwood: Library celebrates Free Comic Book Day by Ashley Nash Posted: May 5, 2025 6 May 3, 2025 was Free Comic Book Day. The Lynnwood library gave out free comic books in celebration. (Photos by Ashley Nash). Members of the 501st Legion were also in attendance. The organization creates detailed costumes to portray Star Wars characters and makes appearances for charity. A child speaks to Star Wars characters.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.