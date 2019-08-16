Scene in Lynnwood: Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib meets with city, chamber officials

Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib met members of City of Lynnwood staff, Lynnwood City Council and Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to discuss the city’s projects and legislative priorities.

City officials proactively engage with state and federal officials, since many decisions made in Olympia and Washington, D.C., have direct or indirect impacts on the city’s ability to provide program and services to the people of Lynnwood, the city said.

“Right now a top priority for Lynnwood is obtaining funding for the Poplar Bridge project,” said city spokesperson Julie Moore.

Habib also met with members from the Rotary Club of Lynnwood, where he was a guest speaker.

You can see Lynnwood’s legislative priorities here.