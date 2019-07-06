Scene in Lynnwood: ‘Lynnwood Forward’ candidates officially launch campaign

1 of 4

Friends, family and supporters filled the private room at Bistro 76 Cafe in Edmonds on Friday to hear from three Lynnwood City Council candidates during their campaign kick-off event. Naz Lashgari, Nick Coelho and Ashkan Amouzegar are running a slate campaign in the hope of securing two seats on the council.

Lashgari and Amouzegar are two of six candidates running in the Aug. 6 primary election for the open Position 4 seat. Coelho is running in a two-way race for Position 6 against incumbent George Hurst in the Nov. 5 general election. The candidates previously announced that they have decided to campaign together with the shared slogan “Lynnwood Forward.”

Lashgari has worked for 20 years in business administration and serves on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. She was behind the idea for the “All Are Welcome” window decals around the city, which are intended to promote a safer, more inclusive city. Amouzegar works for J.P. Morgan Chase bank and also serves on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

Coelho owns Around the Table Game Pub — a local business in Lynnwood that combines craft beer and board games.

Lashgari and Amouzegar are both Pakistani-Americans who are hoping to represent Lynnwood’s diversity by bringing more people of color to the predominantly white city council.

“We have to take a first step,” he said. “And that first step is for us to have a place at the table.”

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton