Scene in Lynnwood: Lynnwood shows its Pride

Posted: June 14, 2021 25
Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith (right) helps raise the LGBTQ Pride flag over Lynnwood City Hall. (Photos courtesy of the City of Lynnwood)

The City of Lynnwood made history last week as it flew the LGBTQ Pride flag over city hall for the first time.

Mayor Nicola Smith on June 10 hoisted the rainbow flag in honor of June as Pride month,

This is the first time the Pride flag has been flown over Lynnwood City Hall.

“Proudly flying the Pride flag is another action we are taking to continue our efforts to make Lynnwood a safe, welcoming, and equitable community for all people — a place where all are welcome and all belong,” she said.

Joining Smith during the ceremony were Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright, Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson and several other city employees.

–By Cody Sexton

