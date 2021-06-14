Scene in Lynnwood: Lynnwood shows its Pride

The City of Lynnwood made history last week as it flew the LGBTQ Pride flag over city hall for the first time.

Mayor Nicola Smith on June 10 hoisted the rainbow flag in honor of June as Pride month,

“Proudly flying the Pride flag is another action we are taking to continue our efforts to make Lynnwood a safe, welcoming, and equitable community for all people — a place where all are welcome and all belong,” she said.

Joining Smith during the ceremony were Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright, Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson and several other city employees.

–By Cody Sexton