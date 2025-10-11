Scene in Lynnwood: Lynnwood University Class of 2025

Another year of Lynnwood University is complete, with more than a dozen students celebrating graduation Thursday. Lynnwood University is a free, annual program, giving residents a behind-the-scenes look into city operations over a six-week course.

The course was led by Lynnwood Communications Manager Nathan MacDonald. Each week, city department directors and staff gave a presentation on the organizational structure of their department and the role it plays in city operations and in the lives of residents.

