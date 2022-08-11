Scene in Lynnwood: Mayor cuts ribbon in preparation for Three Health grand opening

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell joined staff from Three Health, a metabolic health and weight management company, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 3 in preparation for the company’s grand opening Aug. 18.

Three Health staff said they are excited to welcome the community into their new space and get to know Lynnwood residents.

The grand opening will take place from 3-8 p.m. on Aug. 18. Low-carb wines and appetizers will be served as guests check out the new building at 3500 188th St. S.W., Ste 250, in Lynnwood and get to know providers and staff.

Three Health’s goal is to share a passion for healthy lifestyles, better mental and emotional health and quality health care for Lynnwood residents.