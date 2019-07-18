Scene in Lynnwood: Meet Me at the Park encourages community health, fitness

1 of 5

Families and community members gathered Tuesday evening in South Lynnwood Park for music, fun and games at the Meet Me at the Park event, hosted by the City of Lynnwood and Verdant Health Commission. South Lynnwood Park is located at 20915 61st Ave. W.

Meet Me at the Park is an annual summertime event that is a part of the city’s Healthy Communities Action Plan. It provides community members with an opportunity to be physically active by encouraging people to get out and enjoy the city’s parks, said Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Sarah Olson.

The event included Zumba, hula hoop and juggling lessons, soccer, basketball and jump rope. As part of the city’s environmental outreach program, kids could play a game called “Scoop the Poop,” which taught them about the hazards of dog waste to the city’s surface water

Also, attending the event were representatives from Edmonds Community College, the Edmonds School District and the Lynnwood Police Department, as part of the Lynnwood Community Health and Safety initiative

This is the fourth year of Meet Me at the Park, which takes place three Tuesdays in July at different parks in Lynnwood. The final event is Tuesday, July 23, at North Lynnwood Park, 18510 44th Ave. W.

Meet Me at the Park is a free program for families of all abilities and capabilities, and there is no pre-registration required. For more information, you can contact the Verdant Health Commission at 425-582-8600.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton