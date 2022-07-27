Scene in Lynnwood: Meet Me at the Park draws a crowd Posted: July 27, 2022 17 Community members came to Daleway Park Tuesday to learn about resources available to them through the last of three Meet Me at the Park events sponsored by the City of Lynnwood and the Verdant Health Commission this summer. (Photos by Lauren Reichenbach) Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda and Parks Director Lynn Sordel meet attendees. Kids learn how to hula hoop and juggle. Booths were set up throughout the field at Daleway Park. City Councilmember Patrick Decker, right, talks with residents. Verdant Health employees interact with community members. Free COVID-19 tests were offered. Kool Kidz Ice Cream was at the event offering ice cream — and bubbles — to park goers. City Councilmember Shirley Sutton, left, visits the booths at Daleway Park. Community members check out the booths at the event.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.