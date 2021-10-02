Scene in Lynnwood: Memories of Doug, who delivered balloon cheer

Oct. 1 was “Balloons Around the World Day.” According to photographer David Carlos, the holiday was created in 2000 to spread cheer through balloons.

“One guy who did just that was a man named Doug,” Carlos notes. “I’d see him at Alderwood Mall carrying balloons. At first I thought he was a balloon delivery man. But I was wrong. He simply liked walking around with balloons. And telling people the day’s weather forecast.

“He especially liked visiting the ladies at the cosmetics counters of the department stores. That Doug.

“But I always stopped and listened to him recite the temperature, and if it will be sunny or cloudy or rainy. He would then hurry away to the next person willing to listen.

“He stopped showing up at the mall four years ago. Hopefully, he’s OK.

“To this day, when I see a bunch of balloons I look to see if it’s him on the other end. It never is.

“Nevertheless, he spread cheer. I miss that.”