Scene in Lynnwood: Messages to military families line 208th Street

A Lynnwood man who sought the community’s help to send messages to military families this holiday season more than met his goal.

Earlier this month, Patrick Crosby erected a 14-foot donated Christmas tree in his front yard that was decorated with photos of Washington state military service members who died in combat. Crosby, who chairs the Northwest chapter of The Xtreme Couture GI Foundation — a non-profit organization that raises money and awareness for military members wounded in action and their families — said he hoped to send 50 messages to the families of the military service members featured on the tree. As of Saturday, his gate displays more than 70 messages, which Crosby will send to the soliders’ families.

The tree was donated by Campbell’s Tree Farm in Snohomish County and the photos were provided by the American Gold Star Mothers. Crosby said he plans to send the messages to the families in January.

–Photos by Cody Sexton