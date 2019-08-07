Scene in Lynnwood: National Night Out promotes community safety

1 of 11

Families, friends and neighbors across Lynnwood gathered on Wednesday evening for the 2019 National Night Out (NNO) Against Crime event. The annual event is celebrated across the country to give communities the opportunity to gather and socialize in honor of crime prevention.

This year, more than 30 neighborhoods registered to host their own “block parties” for National Night Out (NNO) with two additional events held for residents at the Community Life Center and Maple Park Church for those who did not live in neighborhoods hosting parties. During the evening, members of the Lynnwood Police Department, South County Fire and other emergency responders stopped by the parties to make events. City staff and elected officials also made appearances at the events.

The National Night Out event at Lynnwood’s Community Life Center on Scriber Lake Road was a partnership between Verdant Health Commission, Northwest Church and the City of Lynnwood. Among those attending were representatives from the Edmonds School District, Volunteers of America and City of Lynnwood staff.

“It’s all about getting out and meeting your neighbors, connecting with your community and making connections to build a safer community,” said Jennifer Piplic, director of marketing and communications for Verdant.

The event included crafts, face painting, Zumba, musical entertainment, dancing and free hot dogs. Community members were also given tours of emergency responder vehicles, including a SWAT vehicle.

Additionally, the event includes representatives from organizations like Cocoon House, a non-profit organization that conducts outreach to — and provides short- and long-term housing for — homeless and at-risk young people, including their children.

“We’re just encouraging people to be outside and meet one another and it’s a beautiful day for it,” Piplic said.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton