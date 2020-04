I entered O’Reilly Auto Parts on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood and saw the employees looking at me from behind the counter. They looked as if they wanted to get a response from me. So I said, “Those are pretty cool. Did you have them made for you?”

The guy on the right said, “Yeah, my mom. She made four of them.”

I said, “She must love you.”

“Yeah,” he said.

I couldn’t tell if he was blushing.

— By David Carlos