Scene in Lynnwood: No injuries after car hits house Posted: May 7, 2021 129 This car drove into a house in the 19200 block of 74th Avenue West in Lynnwood Friday, but the 90-year-old male driver is OK, Lynnwood police said. Preliminary information indicates the driver may have mistaken the gas for the brake pedal. No one inside the home was injured either, police said. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood PD)
