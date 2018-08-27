Public Safety Scene in Lynnwood: Officers de-escalate situation involving woman stabbing herself Aug 27, 2018 1 0 Lynnwood Police Officer Burke and Student Officer Ro de-escalated a potentially dangerous situation Monday by disarming a woman who was stabbing herself with knives behind a business located at 196th Street Southwest and Scriber Lake Road. The woman was later transported to a local hospital for treatment of a minor self-inflicted injury and for a mental health evaluation. (Photo courtesy LPD)