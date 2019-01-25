Scene in Lynnwood: One injured in car-utility pole crash Thursday

1 of 2

Lynnwood police say the driver of a car that struck a utility pole on the northeast corner of 196th Street Southwest and 64th Avenue West early Thursday evening likely suffered a medical issue.

According to Lynnwood police spokesman Commander Sean Doty, police and emergency crews were called to the collision scene at 5:48 p.m. Thursday. The driver — a Lynnwood man in his 80s — was the sole occupant of the newer model Ford Escape and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

“Initial reports are he had some medical issues prior to the collision which may have been contributing factors,” Doty said.

The roadway was closed off and on while emergency crews attended to the collision, and all lanes were reopened at 6:24 p.m. The collision damaged the utility pole, causing lines to droop over roadway. Frontier cable responded to make the repairs, Doty said.