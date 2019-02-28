Business Scene in Lynnwood: Openings and closings at Alderwood Mall Feb 27, 2019 3 0 1 of 8 Going: Sublime Gifts and Finds is closed as of Feb. 27. Along with its partner store, Something Silver, all stores are closing. Closed: J. Crew The University Village, Bellevue and downtown Seattle store remain open. Opening: Kismet Turkish Cafe and Bakery. Closing before opening: Janie and Jack, a children's clothign store, announced they are going out of business. Closing: Payless Shoe Source. An employee said the store will stay open until all merchandise is liquidated, probably in May. Opening: Soft Surroundings. The store's website says: "Our brand gives women a way to take a moment in their busy lives and be good to themselves.." Coming soon: Yi Tang Taiwan Fruit Tea. Reorganizing: Just Sports. According to a company employee, Just Sports purchased the Lids and Seattle Team Sports stores. The Alderwood Mall store will be merging with one of the other stores. Other Just Sports stores are open at Everett Mall, Northgate and Kitsap Mall. From photographer David Carlos, his round-up of mall openings, closures and reorganizations.