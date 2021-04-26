Scene in Lynnwood: Overview of 196th St SW work

Photographer David Carlos got a bird’s eye view — via drone footage — Sunday of Lynnwood’s 196th Street Southwest Improvement Project.

Plans for the project include widening the roadway from the Lynnwood Convention Center at 36th Avenue West to Fred Meyer at 48th Avenue West by turning the five lanes into seven lanes and adding a landscaped median and 12-foot-wide sidewalks. The additional lanes on each side of the road will accommodate left- and U-turn lanes as well as bus use.

The work is projected to cost $40 million and is scheduled to be completed by mid-2023, before the arrival of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail station in 2024. The east-to-west arterial currently serves 60,000 daily drivers.