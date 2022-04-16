Scene in Lynnwood: Planting native trees in Scriber Lake Park

The City of Lynnwood celebrated the city’s 23rd Tree City USA year and Washington State Arbor Day April 13 with 18 native tree plantings at Scriber Lake Park. Among those volunteering were Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, City Councilmember Shirley Sutton, Parks Director Lynn Sordel, Parks & Recreation Board members, Edmonds College students, and Village Community Service volunteers.
Lynnwood residents can get free trees through the city’s tree voucher program. Learn more at www.lynnwoodwa.gov/…/PW…/Tree-Voucher-Program.
