Scene in Lynnwood: Police Chief Cole Langdon sworn in

Cole Langdon was sworn in as Lynnwood’s newest chief of police Tuesday. Langdon was appointed by Mayor Christine Frizzell and confirmed by the Lynnwood City Council on July 24.

In summer 1996, Langdon joined the Lynnwood Police Department as a college intern with the Police Cadet program. Over the last 27 years, he has worked in several areas of the department including patrol, collision investigation, motorcycle instruction, K9 handling and community safety. Langdon serves as the team commander for the North Sound Metro SWAT team. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from the University of Washington and is working toward a master of science in law enforcement and public safety leadership through the University of San Diego.

After his July appointment, Frizzell remarked that Langdon “leads with skill, knowledge, compassion and humility.”