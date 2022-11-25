Scene in Lynnwood: Police promote two officers

November 24, 2022
Sara Varela and Denis Molloy

The Lynnwood Police Department recently honored two of its officers with promotions.

Sara Varela was promoted from custody officer to custody sergeant and Denis Molloy was promoted from a community health and safety officer to patrol sergeant.

