Scene in Lynnwood: Precision Tune building demolished

Precision Tune occupied 19610 44th Ave. W. for 40 years, closing last June. The auto shop has moved to its other location, at 9113 State Ave., in Marysville.

The Lynnwood Square strip mall is smack in the formidable footprint of an upcoming 17-acre development that will feature 1,370 housing units, seven office buildings, retail stores, a movie theater, as well as the adjoining light rail station. The project is called Northline Village, and will change the face of Lynnwood in the next few years.

— Story and photos by David Carlos