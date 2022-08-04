Scene in Lynnwood: Project Girl tours city campus

Project Girl, a Lynnwood-based mentoring program for local young women of color, was invited to tour the City of Lynnwood campus earlier this week.

The Aug. 1 tour started in the Lynnwood City Council Chambers, where the girls were allowed to check out the dais. Then they heard from Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Councilmembers Julieta Altamirano-Crosby and Shirley Sutton.

They also had the opportunity to talk with some of the city’s women leaders from the public works, police, information technology and finance departments. The tour also included the city’s Traffic Management Center and the Lynnwood Senior Center and ended at the Recreation Center, where the girls got to enjoy an open swim session.