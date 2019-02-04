Scene in Lynnwood: Protesting Sudanese president

1 of 3

About 15 people assembled on 184th Street Southwest and Alderwood Mall Boulevard in Lynnwood at noon Sunday to protest what they say is the Sudanese president Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir’s killing of civilians.

“Our president is killing peaceful protesters. That’s why we are standing right now to support our people back home, “ said protestor Azzadeian Adam of Kent. “He’s been in power for 30 years now, and he does not want to step down. He does not want to share the power with other people. He does not want to do any economic or health reform in our country.

This group has been protesting locally since January, starting in downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Their next stop will be in Tacoma and Olympia, “sharing our voice with the American community to know what is exactly going on in our country, “Adam said.

According to this article , Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir in March 2009 became the first sitting president to be indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), for allegedly directing a campaign of mass killing, rape, and pillage against civilians in Darfur.

— Story and photos by David Carlos