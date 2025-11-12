Wednesday, November 12, 2025
HomeEventsScene in Lynnwood: Quail Park celebrates its veterans
EventsVeterans

Scene in Lynnwood: Quail Park celebrates its veterans

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Quail Park’s Veterans Day ceremony. (Photos courtesy Quail Park)
Memorabilia of Quail Park’s 52 residents who are veterans was on display.

More than 100 people attended Quail Park of Lynnwood’s Veterans Day ceremony and reception on Tuesday. The senior living community is home to 52 veterans — men and women whose courage and service span generations and branches of the military, Quail Park said.

Each veteran was recognized during the ceremony, followed by live music, refreshments and a display of memorabilia celebrating the stories and service of the 52 veterans.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by Lynnwood Today

Website by Web Publisher PRO