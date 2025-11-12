Scene in Lynnwood: Quail Park celebrates its veterans

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!
More than 100 people attended Quail Park of Lynnwood’s Veterans Day ceremony and reception on Tuesday. The senior living community is home to 52 veterans — men and women whose courage and service span generations and branches of the military, Quail Park said.
Each veteran was recognized during the ceremony, followed by live music, refreshments and a display of memorabilia celebrating the stories and service of the 52 veterans.
