Scene in Lynnwood: Quail Park celebrates its veterans

More than 100 people attended Quail Park of Lynnwood’s Veterans Day ceremony and reception on Tuesday. The senior living community is home to 52 veterans — men and women whose courage and service span generations and branches of the military, Quail Park said.

Each veteran was recognized during the ceremony, followed by live music, refreshments and a display of memorabilia celebrating the stories and service of the 52 veterans.