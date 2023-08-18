Scene in Lynnwood: Reptile Lady delights dozens at Lynnwood Library

A young boy pets 7-year old alligator Hermione.
An enraptured crowd watches the show.
April Jackson shows her strength by lifting weighty Burmese Python “Mr. Pickles.”
Crowd members inched forward, trying to get a better view.
Tortoise “Spongebob” was followed from room to room with a young entourage in tow.
Hermione is a rescue. Her previous owners didn’t feed her properly, which stunted her growth.
Jackson holds a well-loved snake shedding.
Mr. Pickles sneaks a peek .
Jackson cares for Rocky the rock iguana.
Kids up front couldn’t resist trying to pet Mr. Pickles, who was brought to Jackson when he grew too big.

 

A resounding “Yeah!” flooded the room at the Lynnwood Library Thursday afternoon when Reptile Lady April Jackson asked if everyone was ready to begin the petting zoo part of her act.

Spongebob the Tortoise had been sauntering around the Lynnwood Library before the afternoon’s main event had begun, but Jackson had to teach attendees about how they should pet her other scaly friends.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

