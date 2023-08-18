Scene in Lynnwood: Reptile Lady delights dozens at Lynnwood Library

A resounding “Yeah!” flooded the room at the Lynnwood Library Thursday afternoon when Reptile Lady April Jackson asked if everyone was ready to begin the petting zoo part of her act.

Spongebob the Tortoise had been sauntering around the Lynnwood Library before the afternoon’s main event had begun, but Jackson had to teach attendees about how they should pet her other scaly friends.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis