Scene in Lynnwood: Residents gather to celebrate International Day of Peace

In recognition of the International Day of Peace, community members gathered to celebrate and promote peace throughout the city. The International Day of Peace is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed on Sept. 21.

Members of the Bahá’í Community of Lynnwood gathered near the peace pole installed outside of Lynnwood City Hall. Recently, nine peace poles were installed around the city by Jim Osburn as his Eagle Scout project.

Osburn joined community members at the peace pole near city hall and spoke about the project, which was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lynnwood. He also visited the peace poles located at Lynnwood High School and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.

On Friday, Lynnwood city staff toured the peace poles located around the Lynnwood Civic Center.

During the event, Ahimza Hayes, a member of the Bahá’í faith-based group, read a Bahá’í prayer about peace.

The peace poles are featured at Lynnwood City Hall, Lynnwood Library, Lynnwood Police Department, Veterans Park, Lynnwood High School, Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, Edmonds Community College, Alderwood Middle School and Edmonds Community College. To view a map of the pole sites, visit the city’s Discover Lynnwood webpage.