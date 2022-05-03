Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for Head2Toe Spine and Sports Therapy Posted: May 3, 2022 12 The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday hosted a ribbon cutting for Head2Toe Spine and Sports Therapy, located at 4114 198th St. S.W., Unit 5. Pictured are Dr. Annie Armstrong and her team, Mayor Christine Frizzell and Lynnwood Chamber CEO Linda Jones. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce)
