Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for new business Signarama Posted: August 6, 2021 33 The ribbon was cut Aug. 4 for new Lynnwood business Signarama, located at 4210 196th St. S.W. Lynnwood City Council President George Hurst, second from left, did the honors assisted by Signarama owners Rajesh and Punita Bansal and Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Linda Jones. (Photo by Zack Phillips Photography)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.