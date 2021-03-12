Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cutting for Cariloha

Posted: March 11, 2021 77
Cariloha owners Jared and Erin Offner are joined by Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, Alderwood Mall Senior General Manager Jerry Irwin and Lynnwood Chamber CEO Linda Jones for a celebratory ribbon cutting.

Cariloha has opened at a new location near Nordstrom at the Alderwood Mall.

Combining Carribean style “with the spirit of aloha,” the store features bedding, clothing and bath goods made from sustainable bamboo.

Learn more about Cariloha here. 

 

