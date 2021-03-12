Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cutting for Cariloha

Cariloha has opened at a new location near Nordstrom at the Alderwood Mall.
Combining Carribean style “with the spirit of aloha,” the store features bedding, clothing and bath goods made from sustainable bamboo.
Learn more about Cariloha here.
