Scene in Lynnwood: Salmon and stewardship

Posted: April 8, 2024 9
The progress a coho salmon makes from day one as a fertilized egg to day 120 as a fry. In the background thousands of coho salmon swim in the hatchery’s tank.

Community members ranging in ages from 2 to 60 gathered at Lynnwood’s Hall Lake Fish Hatchery and Environmental Education Center on April 5 to learn about urban agriculture and the salmon life cycle.

“Salmon are such an integral part of the Pacific Northwest,” says Kayla Grattan of the City of Lynnwood’s environmental and surface water division, which manages the hatchery and center. “Stewardship events like this help people make connections between green infrastructure, salmon and native plants.”

— Story and photos by Clare McLean

The fry are caught in a small net and placed into a plastic cup prior to being released into Hall Lake.

Releasing dozens of fry into Hall Lake was the day’s highlight.

Marni Swart (right) demonstrates proper planting technique in the rain garden that features all native plants. Swart is a certified sustainable urban agriculturist, garden coach and owner of Growing Roots Together.
Participants learning how to plant easy-to-grow vegetables like kale and radish in raised beds.
Giving a just-planted veggie a good soak.
A blue orchard mason bee made an unexpected but welcome appearance. Gardeners value this highly productive pollinator.

