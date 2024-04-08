Scene in Lynnwood: Salmon and stewardship

Community members ranging in ages from 2 to 60 gathered at Lynnwood’s Hall Lake Fish Hatchery and Environmental Education Center on April 5 to learn about urban agriculture and the salmon life cycle.

“Salmon are such an integral part of the Pacific Northwest,” says Kayla Grattan of the City of Lynnwood’s environmental and surface water division, which manages the hatchery and center. “Stewardship events like this help people make connections between green infrastructure, salmon and native plants.”

— Story and photos by Clare McLean