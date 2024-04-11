Scene in Lynnwood: Scriber Creek Trail improvements

The City of Lynnwood’s Scriber Creek Trail project, where Phase 1 meets Phase 2, as seen Tuesday. Phase 1 connects the Interurban Trail to Scriber Creek Park along the south-southwest edge of the City Center light rail station. Phase extends from the southwestern corner of the transit center to approximately 100 feet north of 200th Street Southwest, just north of Sprague’s Pond Mini Park. Phase 3 will extend from the end of Phase 2, just north of 200th Street Southwest, through Scriber Lake Park to connect to 196th Street Southwest and Wilcox Park. Learn more on the city’s webpage. — Photo by Dave Barber