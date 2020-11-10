Scene in Lynnwood: Senior center hosts drive-thru luncheon to honor veterans

Not to be deterred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lynnwood Senior Center hosted a drive-thru luncheon for veterans Nov. 6.

Event coordinator Janet Sigler “has a true heart for veterans,” and has ensured that the senior center provides a recognition event every year, said Mary-Anne Grafton, senior center recreation supevisor.

A total of 70 meals were delivered, and masks were distributed, Grafton said. Each veteran also received a handmade card crafted by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts preschool and children from the city’s RECess program.

City Councilmember Julietta Altamirano-Crosby also volunteered at the event, and gave a special recognition pin to each veteran.

Eight of the Lynnwood Senior Center’s event support team volunteers packaged and distributed lunches. GenCare Scriber Gardens provided food, DispatchHealth sponsored pins, and Chris Szarek, Edmonds College Veterans Center director, loaned the branch flags, Grafton said.