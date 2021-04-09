Scene in Lynnwood: Senior center reopens

The Lynnwood Senior Center is now open for a limited restart Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon. You are welcome to visit the senior center in person at 19000 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood for registrations, questions and a coffee chat discussion group taking place in the dining room. Complimentary beverages and snacks are being served.

The Lynnwood Senior Center continues to offer 20 virtual classes and groups per week. Stop in, call 425-670-5050, or check the Messenger newsletter at www.PlayLynnwood.com for more information about upcoming drive-thru events and outdoor recreation.