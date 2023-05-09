Scene in Lynnwood: Seniors celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Homage fiesta

More than 200 seniors came together at Homage’s Multicultural Center for Healthy Living in Lynnwood to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Friday. Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby spoke about the holiday’s origins in Mexico, after which seniors dined on Hispanic cuisine.

The Hispanic community was excited to share aspects of their culture and were perhaps just as excited for dessert — Tres Leche cake — as they celebrated in the brightly decorated hall.

— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis