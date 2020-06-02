Scene in Lynnwood: Seniors have their graduation moment

Lynnwood High School Class of 2020 seniors were the first students in the Edmonds School District to begin the production process for the virtual graduation ceremony being developed by Jostens and Life N Light. On Monday, students arrived at an appointed time to be filmed receiving their diplomas. The final footage will be compiled into a video graduation ceremony set to be released on the original date of Lynnwood’s graduation — June 13.

— Photos by Cody Sexton