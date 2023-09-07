Scene in Lynnwood: Shake Shack opening day

Shake Shack opened Wednesday at 18800 Alderwood Mall Parkway in Lynnwood. Favorites include the ShackBurger, made with a custom 100% Angus beef blend; chicken sandwiches featuring whole white meat; crinkle-cut fries; shakes and frozen custard and flat-top dogs. Drinks include lemonades, iced teas and their signature ShackMeister beer.

This location — the fourth in Washington state — also has a drive-thru as well as in-person dining. Hours 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and extended to 11 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.