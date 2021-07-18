Scene in Lynnwood: Stopping by for lemonade

Robin Westbrook reported that her grandchildren put up a lemonade stand in Lynnwood’s Blue Ridge neighborhood Saturday and among the customers were a group of firefighters from nearby South County Fire Station 14. “Our grandkids were thrilled,” Westbrook said. “Such a sweet moment in some troubling times.” Station 14, she added, “has some of the sweetest firemen! We are so fortunate to have them.”
