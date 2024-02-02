Scene in Lynnwood: Students celebrate Black Lives Matter Month of Action

Students at Lynnwood Elementary School combined their artistic skills to create a large illustration of Martin Luther King Jr., inspired by a portrait by Ansel Pitcairn. The student’s version of the piece is on display at the Edmonds School District Office alongside a list of “dreams” written down by the school’s student council.
