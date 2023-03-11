Scene in Lynnwood: Swapping seeds at the library

Gardeners united at the Lynnwood Library earlier this week to share the fruit — no, seeds –of their labors. Participants brought seeds from home and grabbed seeds provided to take home. Organizer Marni Swart said she’d been thinking about starting a seed swap event for years but only recently managed to bring everyone together with help from the library.
–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.