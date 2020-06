At the end of June, Talay Thai Restaurant will be closing its doors at 4520 200th St SW #208, Lynnwood.

Their lease was not renewed, said an employee. Not surprising, since the building is adjacent to the light rail project under construction. Many other businesses in the strip mall have also closed.

But the silver lining is that Talay Thai will be relocating. Customers were advised to keep an eye on the restaurant’s Facebook page for updates on a new location.