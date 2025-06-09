Scene in Lynnwood: Thanking first responders

Quail Park of Lynnwood hosted a barbecue luncheon last week to honor and thank the Lynnwood Police Department, South County Fire and the Snohomish County Search ad Rescue team for their ongoing service and dedication to the community.

“We want to express our deep appreciation for the partnership and compassion Lynnwood’s first responders show to our residents,” said Amanda Cortese, community relations director at Quail Park of Lynnwood. “They are often the first on scene during challenging moments, and their professionalism and kindness make a lasting impact.”

Quail Park said it is also exploring future educational collaborations with both departments, including on-site safety programs, fall prevention workshops, and hosting events like “Coffee with a Cop” to strengthen community ties.