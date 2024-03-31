Scene in Lynnwood: The last run of Route 196 Posted: March 30, 2024 1 Spotted Friday night around 10 p.m. at the intersection of 196th and Highway 99: the last run of the Community Transit 196 bus route. The 196 has been replaced by the Orange Line between Edmonds College and Alderwood Mall, and a new 166 route serving Edmonds. (Photo by Dave Barber)
