Scene in Lynnwood: The thrill of racing

Local children came together Saturday morning at Lynnwood Elementary School to compete in a series of races set up by the Rotary Club of Lynnwood and other local nonprofits, including Support 7. The gravity car races allow kids with developmental disabilities to experience a thrilling soap box derby-type race while riding in a car safely piloted by a typically developing peer.
–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.