Scene in Lynnwood: The thrill of racing

Posted: June 22, 2024 3
Kids prepare to race.
Members of Support 7 and South County Fire were excited to support the event
A hard-working volunteer readies the station for the next race
Aquasox’s Webbly couldn’t resist taking a ride.
Get ready to roll!
This smug pup is wondering when he’ll be able to steal the spotlight.

Local children came together Saturday morning at Lynnwood Elementary School to compete in a series of races set up by the Rotary Club of Lynnwood and other local nonprofits, including Support 7. The gravity car races allow kids with developmental disabilities to experience a thrilling soap box derby-type race while riding in a car safely piloted by a typically developing peer.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

