Scene in Lynnwood: Then and now — Buca di Beppo

This site at 4301 Alderwood Mall Blvd. is the former location of Italian restaurant Buca di Beppo, which closed in 2017.
The property was subsequently sold for $5.5 million and is being developed into an apartment complex called “Koz on Alderwood Mall Blvd,” with 199 units and 100 parking spaces. Completion is expected to be this fall.
— Photos by David Carlos
