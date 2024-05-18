Scene in Lynnwood: Then and now — Buca di Beppo

Posted: May 17, 2024 1
Koz on Alderwood Mall Blvd.

This site at 4301 Alderwood Mall Blvd. is the former location of Italian restaurant Buca di Beppo, which closed in 2017.

The old Buca di Beppo restaurant, closed in 2017.

The property was subsequently sold for $5.5 million and is being developed into an apartment complex called “Koz on Alderwood Mall Blvd,” with 199 units and 100 parking spaces. Completion is expected to be this fall.

— Photos by David Carlos

