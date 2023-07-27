Scene in Lynnwood: They met and played at the park

Jennye Cooper shared a lesser-known fact: Fire alarms expire after about 10 years, meaning that homes with alarms that have been installed longer are underprotected.
Olivia and Liz from Domestic Violence Services staff a table. The organization provides people in need with temporary shelter. The focus of their table was on domestic violence prevention.
An Edmonds School District representative visited to give out information about the summer meals program.
A pair of women hand out free COVID testing kits.
Exercise using dance in the park.
A very popular swing.
Folks from Edmonds College reach out to community members about continuing their education past graduation and upcoming food trucks run by their culinary students.
Representatives from the Latino Educational Training Institute spoke about a Spanish GED program designed to allow Spanish speakers to obtain a GED and continue their education.
This youngster needs a little help..
Brothers playing together.
Mental Health Matters visited to help destigmatize conversations about mental health and to promote resources.

Dozens of community members came to Spruce Park Tuesday to learn, play and meet the people around them. Several local nonprofits and local agencies came together to hand out goodies for the kids and information for everyone. The park was filled with laughter and music –and many thanks for Mother Nature’s gracious decision to not let it rain, despite overcast skies.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

