Scene in Lynnwood: They met and played at the park

Dozens of community members came to Spruce Park Tuesday to learn, play and meet the people around them. Several local nonprofits and local agencies came together to hand out goodies for the kids and information for everyone. The park was filled with laughter and music –and many thanks for Mother Nature’s gracious decision to not let it rain, despite overcast skies.
— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis
