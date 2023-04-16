Scene in Lynnwood: Third-graders release salmon into Hall Lake

Meadowdale Elementary School third-grade students on April 13 released the coho salmon fingerlings that they started raising from eggs in their classroom aquarium last January.

Their field trip took them to the Hall Lake Fish Hatchery and Environmental Education Center run by the City of Lynnwood. Before releasing the fingerlings, the students studied small water creatures with guidance from Nature Vision of Woodinville staff.

They looked in the big blue tanks where 30,000 coho salmon are raised under a community permit. Then they went out to the edge of the lake and poured their little fish into Hall Lake.

— Story and photos by Jim Siscel