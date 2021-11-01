Scene in Lynnwood: Trunk or treating on Halloween

Hundreds of families enjoyed Lynnwood’s Trunk R Treat event in the Cheaper by the Day parking lot in Lynnwood Square Halloween afternoon. The event was hosted by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, the charitable arm of Cheaper by the Day; Lynnwood Elks Lodge No. 2171, Genghis Mongolian Grill and Lynnwood Today.

