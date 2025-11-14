T&T Supermarket opens in Lynnwood

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Hundreds lined up Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the new T&T Supermarket in Lynnwood, the Canadian Asian supermarket chain’s second U.S. location.

The opening was celebrated with fanfare, complete with a traditional fire dance and remarks from local officials including Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon.

Along with a wide selection of groceries, the supermarket also has a food court and bakery with ready-to-eat food for shoppers too hungry to wait until they get home. Available foods include barbecue pork belly, volcano snow cakes, butter rice cakes, mochi puffs, sticky sweet corn, a whole barbecue duck and crispy chicken.

T&T opened in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1993 and is Canada’s largest Asian grocery store with 38 locations. The Bellevue location opened in late 2024 and is the chains largest store at 76,000 square feet. The Lynnwood location is smaller, sitting at 30,050 square feet.

According to Eater Seattle, T&T is a grocery store with a fan base, as the grand openings in both Lynnwood and Bellevue gathered hundreds who sang their praises on social media. The market offers more than just food, with a selection of skin care, home goods and toys among other things.

Learn more about the store at the T&T Supermarket website.

