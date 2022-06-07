Scene in Lynnwood: Two Lynnwood police officers receive promotions

The Lynnwood Police Department announced the promotion of Sgt. Curtis Zatylny to the rank of commander and Officer Brad Reorda to the rank of sergeant.

Zatylny is a 20-year veteran with leadership experience in patrol, criminal investigations and as the team leader of the North Sound Metro SWAT team. He will be assuming command of the criminal investigations division.

Reorda is a 16-year veteran with experience as a patrol officer, detective, crime scene technician, drone operator and driving instructor. He will be supervising detectives as the detective sergeant for property crimes.

In a press release issued Monday, the department said that both are well-deserving of these promotions as they continue to be leaders and influencers.