Scene in Lynnwood: Uniqlo opening at Alderwood Mall

Opening this spring on the east side of Alderwood Mall: Uniqlo. The casual-wear store for women, men and children was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Japan. As of February, there were 54 Uniqlo stores in the U.S.
— Photo by David Carlos
