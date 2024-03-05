Scene in Lynnwood: Uniqlo opening at Alderwood Mall

Opening this spring on the east side of Alderwood Mall: Uniqlo. The casual-wear store for women, men and children was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Japan. As of February, there were 54 Uniqlo stores in the U.S.

— Photo by David Carlos

 

